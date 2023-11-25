Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.50. 399,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

