PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.98 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

