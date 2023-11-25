State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,746 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $86,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,246 shares of company stock worth $20,793,807 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

