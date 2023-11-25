Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $67.99 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,199 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $67,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

