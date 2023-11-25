Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $113,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.