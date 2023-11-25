Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $109.68 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $109,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

MLM opened at $462.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $472.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

