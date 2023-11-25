Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CTRA stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

