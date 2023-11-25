Schroder Investment Management Group Has $63.58 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of PACCAR worth $63,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $92.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

