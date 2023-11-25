B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $162.38. The stock had a trading volume of 106,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $163.97.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

