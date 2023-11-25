Korea Investment CORP Has $18.38 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 114,542 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2,664.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xylem by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,516,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,432,000 after purchasing an additional 412,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

