DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of DexCom worth $53,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,034. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $743,191. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.