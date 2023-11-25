Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.74. 657,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.