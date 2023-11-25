B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $8.03 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 253,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,926. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

