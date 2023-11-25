Smith Moore & CO. Sells 6,546 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,468,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 27.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 408,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 88,723 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VKI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,540. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

