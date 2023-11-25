B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 7,124 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

