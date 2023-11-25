B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 10,428 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 222.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.18. The company had a trading volume of 142,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

