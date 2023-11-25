B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 7,560 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,888. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

