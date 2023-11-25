Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Cut by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,989 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 399,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day moving average is $286.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

