Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 1.8 %

ALB traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.