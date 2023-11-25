B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 1,931,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,470. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

