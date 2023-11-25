B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after acquiring an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 314,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

