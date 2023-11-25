Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,651 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,510 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 3,536,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

