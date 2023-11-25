Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,720 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $156.01. 399,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

