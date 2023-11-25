Bridgewater Associates LP Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,346,000 after buying an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 1,191,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

