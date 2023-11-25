Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 552,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,445. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.