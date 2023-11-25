Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Humana worth $151,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Humana by 44.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

HUM opened at $518.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

