Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Vipshop by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,680,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after buying an additional 271,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 627,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 328,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

