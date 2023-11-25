Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 174,326 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,326 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $74,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $67.38 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

