Franklin Resources Inc. Has $318.19 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $318,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

