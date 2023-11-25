Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

