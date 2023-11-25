Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,542 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.