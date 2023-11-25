9,734 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 502,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

