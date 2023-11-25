Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 34,544 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $241,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

