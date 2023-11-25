iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 853,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,398. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

