L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. 3,310,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,463. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

