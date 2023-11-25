Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 9.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.79. 931,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,337. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

