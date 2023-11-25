West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,260. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

