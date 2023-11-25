Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $73.26. 897,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,242. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

