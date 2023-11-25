West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $216.52. 190,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average of $213.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

