West Financial Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,003. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

