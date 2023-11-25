West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,584,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $147.50. 141,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

