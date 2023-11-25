iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. 498,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.