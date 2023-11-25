Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 11.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.71. 612,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.