Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Rise Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 19.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 163,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,819. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

