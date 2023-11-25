Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

