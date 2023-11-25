331,993 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 331,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,723,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 165,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,987. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

