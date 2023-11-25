Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 14,935 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 7.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.14. 49,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,487. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

