L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1,503.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $27.83 on Friday, hitting $6,195.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,412.79 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,914.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6,031.06. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

