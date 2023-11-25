L2 Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. 387,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,746. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

