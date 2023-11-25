L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. IQVIA comprises 1.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. The stock had a trading volume of 427,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,384. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.